Zambian journalist interrupts live broadcast to claim he hasn’t been paid





A Zambian journalist has hogged international media headlines for interrupting a live news broadcast to claim he and his colleagues had not been paid.

Kabinda Kalimina was reading out the top news stories on KBN TV News (Kenmark Broadcasting Network) when he made the unexpected accusation on air.

Kalimina had started the show as normal and was giving a roundup of the top stories when he suddenly stopped to make the complaint live on-air.

Having taken a deep breath, he began by stating: “I work for the news ladies and gentlemen. We are human beings. We have to get paid.”

“Unfortunately, on KBN we haven’t been paid… Sharon and everyone else hasn’t been paid, including me. We have to get paid.”

Zambian Journalist Kabinda Kalimina decided to ask his bosses to pay their salary arrears live on TV. I can imagine the shock on the producer's face 😂😂😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/8U1sq0ZTmp — Ole Teya (@Kevin_teya) June 25, 2021

After Kalimina made his statement on air, the live feed showing him in the studio was cut to the opening montage for the news channel.

The station CEO, Kennedy K Mambwe, later released a statement on the channel’s Facebook page rebuking Kalimina’s actions.

Mambwe accused Kalimina of being ‘drunk’, stating: “As KBN TV, we are appalled with the drunken behaviour exhibited through a video clip that has gone viral on social media and staged by one of our part-time presenters during what should have been the main news bulletin last night.”

The chief executive praised the work of the TV channel’s “very highly talented and professional team”, with “gallant men and women” representing the organisation over the past two years.

He stated that KBN TV has “very well-established grievance procedures for all members of staff through which they can channel their complaints.”

“Therefore, last night’s behaviour by Kabinda Kalimina is out of character and does not represent who we are as a station. We strongly condemn that despicable behaviour and urge members of the public to treat that “One-Night stunt of Fame” with the contempt it deserves.”

Mambwe also confirmed ‘investigations’ are being carried out “to determine how a drunken part-time presenter found himself on air unabated and disciplinary action will be taken against anyone who may have been party to the scheme.”

But Kalimina has refuted claims he was drunk and questioned how he could have been under the influence when he had presented three other shows before the news bulletin.

Kalimina defended his actions on Facebook, stating: “Yes I did that on live TV, just because most journalists are scared to speak out doesn’t mean journalists shouldn’t speak out.”