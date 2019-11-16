Zeddy: Day I almost committed suicide

Churchill Show comedianne Zainab Zeddy has opened up about her battle with depression after losing her second born child.

Zeddy took to her Instagram page and shared her story after her fans shared their depression stories on her inbox.

Zeddy, who was pregnant with her second born son had a still birth after carrying the pregnancy for nine months, an incident that left her devastated and almost committing suicide.

She shared a long post on her Instagram page and narrated her ordeal after she lost her son.

Zeddy said she was all alone and no one wanted anything to do with her leading to the depression.

“Nilikua na ball ya second-born. Nikafikisha nine months vizuri but after kujifungua mtoto hakulia, tayari alikua amefariki. Nilishindwa kulia wala kuongea; yaani sikujua cha kufanya. After hiyo miezi yote uchungu mwingi natoka hossy bure!” she wrote.

TRANSFERRED

After losing the baby, she stayed at the hospital and was transferred to a ward where other breastfeeding mothers were, which compounded her problem.

Knowing that she had lost her baby, they avoided her to an extent of thinking she can steal their babies if left alone.

Zeddy said she stayed indoors for three months not knowing how to face the world after the misfortune. She wanted to donate all the baby items she had shopped for but no one would accept them.

“After 2 days ni karudi hm Ngai!!naona vile nilikua nimefanya shopping ya Baby boy everything was blue, kuna na marafiki 2 walikua na ball nikawaita wagawane vitu juu the more na ziona mawazo yanazidi!wakahepa ati nawapea nguo za maiti,” lamented the comedianne.

“My friends….nilijifungia kwa nyumba 3 good months bila kuongea na mtu ni dawa za kichwa tu nakunwa juu ukifikiria kutoka nje kidogo mtu anapita sasa Mama Shamim mgeni alikuja?naanza kulia tena,nikaa kwa nyumba watu wangu!!sikua na mtu wakuongea naye nilitamani kujiuwa kila wakati, lakini rafiki yangu mmoja Mwenyezi Mungu amurehemu akaanza kunitembelea tunaongea hadi nikajikubali,” Zeddy said.

She advised hospital to have counselling session for mothers who lose their babies at child birth. “Ombi langu ni moja kwa hospitali zote Mama akipoteza mtoto apewe Counseling,” she concluded.