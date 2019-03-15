Zain Verjee: I used boda boda to beat traffic to UN to host Uhuru, Macron session

Former CNN news anchor Zain Verjee on Thursday claimed she was forced to use a boda boda to make it for a session with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

The two leaders were at the United Nations complex in Gigiri for the ‘One Planet Summit’ that discussed renewable energy in Africa, financing the private sector and new innovation models.

Verjee moderated a discussion among President Kenyatta, President Macron, Deputy Secretary-General of the UN Amina J Mohammed and Kristalina Georgieva, the interim president of the World Bank Group.

But while her guests had the roads cleared for them, Verjee, who left CNN a few years ago to start her own operation, said she had to hop onto a motorcycle to be at the complex in time for the session.

“So much traffic at the UN today , I had to take a boda boda to be in time to host #OnePlanetSummit thanks to John for getting me there in time ! #nairobijam #KenyaFranceRelations,” tweeted the journalist, attaching a selfie with her rider.

