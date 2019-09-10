Yvonne Okwara recalls the day she goofed big time on live TV

Citizen TV news anchor Yvonne Okwara has come out to narrate how she messed up her very first interview on TV.

Yvonne made her revelation after the online community trolled Inooro reporter Victor Kinuthia after his live reporting went wrong.

Yvonne took to her Twitter handle and shared her first TV interview which happened in 2012 when she interviewed a Member of Parliament whose identity she did not reveal.

“The year is 2012/13. I’ve been doing prime time news for only a few months. My co-anchor is Ndungu wa Mburu. I have a very important interview with an MP on an issue that affects the media fraternity. The entire industry is watching my interview,” she narrated.

“Interview begins, and I can tell it’s going downhill from there. MP runs me out of town during the conversation. I was not as prepared as I should have been. I can feel my phone vibrating like mad. Twitter notifications in their hundreds. SMS coming through. Massacre!” she recalled.

According to Yvonne her colleagues were upset with her while those in other media houses were dismayed.

She instantly became the subject of discussion on Twitter as netizen started questioning her qualification for the job.

“I’m trending on Twitter. Words like “bimbo”, “slay queen”, “nothing between her ears”, “hired for her looks, not her brains”, she wrote.

But after all the embarrassment, she still had to host the news bulletin that night.

“My Face is hot. I’m embarrassed but I push it through. It’s only Monday, so I will have to anchor news the rest of the week with this hanging over my head!” she said.

Realizing what was happening to her, her boss Joe Ageyo sent her an encouraging message to cheer her up.

“Bad day at the office. You will get through this. Learn from this, you will get better next time,” read the message from Ageyo.

Okwara said after that one TV interview she was given more chances and that is what made her to be where she is today.