You can now consume bhang in Rwanda on doctor’s advice





Rwanda has passed a new law that will move the country towards mass production of Cannabis for medical purposes.

A ministerial order No. 003/MoH/2021 signed by the country’s Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije, and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Johnstone Busingye on June 25 gives guidelines on how commercial production of cannabis for medical purposes will be done and institutes strict control measures to fight abuse.

The order stipulates that “any investor or person who is committed to performing any activity of cultivation, processing, importation, export, and use of Cannabis and Cannabis products, for medical or research purposes” is eligible to do so.

The law lists eight available licences and activities allowed. Each licence will be valid for five years.

The Ministerial order added that the use of cannabis can only be on the recommendation of a specialist doctor.

“Medical use of cannabis and cannabis products can only be made on the condition that they are prescribed by a specialist medical doctor.” says Article 14 of the ministerial order

An operator of activities related to cannabis and cannabis products must also provide a security plan to the Rwanda National Police for approval.

Not adhering to the guidelines will result in an administrative fine of not less than Rwf1 million and not more than Rwf50 million (Approximately $1015-$50,787).

If the offense is repeated, the fine payable is doubled.

Thus, Rwanda joins African countries including Lesotho, Morocco, Uganda and Zimbabwe that have legalised medical use of marijuana.