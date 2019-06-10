Yemi Alade calls out ‘Tomorrow Leader’s Festival’ organizers for ‘worst trip to Nairobi’





Afro-pop sensational singer Yemi Alade has expressed her regret for making the trip to Nairobi for the flopped Tomorrow’s Leaders Festival concert on Saturday night.

The Bam Bam singer on Sunday took to her InstaStories to share her disappointment with the shambolic organization of the much-hyped concert.

“This by far is my worst trip to Nairobi. But I won’t let this one experience ruin the love I have for this beautiful place! “No devil! Not today! I say not today!” she wrote.

DISAPPOINTMENT

The Nigerian songbird was among the artistes who had been lined up for the show, but never to took to the stage.

The event, which was organised by Jamaican Grammy Award winning reggae family, Morgan Heritage, was characterized by a delayed start, no show by a number of artistes and limited allotment of time on stage.

Jamaican singer Alaine also expressed her disappointment with the concert’s poor organization after her performance was cut short.

Kenya, I really love you. The support and love I have received from you over my career has been priceless. I prepared to sing for longer tonight, but my show was cut short. Sigh, really hope to be able to take my time, free from sound issues and just really hold a vibes with you — Alaine Laughton (@Alainesinga) June 9, 2019

NAIROBI WEATHER

The organizers informed the fans during the show that the night’s expected big acts, Yemi and Tanzanian crooner Diamond Platnumz failed to perform because they had been “affected by the Nairobi weather”.

Nairobi News however understands that the two artistes stayed in a van at the venue of the event until 5am when they left.

From the onset, the event was dogged with numerous logistics with two press conferences and a pre-party show cancelled.

Apart from Diamond, Yemi and Alaine among the other top acts who had been lineup for the show were J Boog, Stonebowy, Jemere Morgan and Jose Chameleone.