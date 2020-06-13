Xtian Dela: I’ve made nearly Sh6m from my Covid twerking show

Blogger Xtian Dela says he has made more than Sh5 million from his controversial Club Covid online show, for just the three months it has been running.

Speaking on comedian Jalang’o’s YouTube show Bonga na Jalas, Dela said the highest amount that he has ever collected in a single night during the online show was Sh700,000.

“So far we have raised a total of Sh5,875,602 and we have paid 576 young talented people,” said Xtian Dela.

He says he started the show to help talented artistes who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“How Club Covid started a lot of entertainers lost business, events zilianguka, video vixens, dancers talented people wasanii they all lost their jobs,” explained Xtian Dela.

“I know these people and there is nothing as painful as someone calling you in the morning anakwambia umsaidie tuu na 100 shillings juu hajakula the previous day.”

Video vixens

So, he says, he decided to start a platform where dancers, video vixens can make something small to earn a living.

“And I kid you not the first time I started I did not think it was going to be this huge. Mimi nilianzisha show nikaambia watu, okay guys I have these talented guys over here so whatever you want to send them just send.”

He says it started with people sending as little as Sh10 and then all of a sudden his friends from abroad started getting interested.

“People then started coming out, kiujinga it started growing. There is something about Kenyans and appreciating talent. People started sending more money, someone even sent Sh100,000,” said Xtian Dela.

The blogger has landed in trouble before because of the show after parents accused him of broadcasting obscene content.

He has also been accused of reportedly engaging young girls before the show then later raising funds to pay them.