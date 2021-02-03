World famous Andy Capp to finally taste Tusker





With his boozy exploits, cheeky humor, and expert job dodging, Andy Capp has been entertaining millions of readers for more than six decades, and now he gets to taste Tusker larger.

Capp, a famous English comic strip cartoon is still incredibly popular and one of the most syndicated cartoon characters ever produced.

On Tuesday he received a gift package from Tusker.

The cartoon syndicate is about a man, his drink, his favourite pub, and his wife Flo and was created by the famous cartoonist Reg Smythe.

After receiving the package they tweeted that Tusker larger a product of East African Breweries had sent them a gift courtesy of Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu.

“Well, my good pals @TuskerLager in Kenya have supplied us with a fantastic gift. Thanks to @MEsipisu and @CharlesGacheru for organising this. And thanks to all my friends in Kenya for supporting my quest to try everywhere.”

The comic strip which is syndicated internationally by Creators Syndicate was first published in The Daily Mirror and The Sunday Mirror newspapers in 1957.

In Kenya, the comic runs on the Daily Nation’s leisure pages daily.

Andy inspired university research on the portrayal of the working class and was translated into 15 languages.

According to The Mirror, the character was born “in a layby on the A1” as Reg headed back to London from seeing his family.

His name was a pun on handicap from the artist’s love of racing.

The Andy Capp handicap came to Redcar in 1975 and he was an overnight success.

Postbags of fan mail arrived as soon as he appeared. No one had seen a working-class “hero” in a cartoon.

Reg, who was born 100 years ago in July, only stopped drawing Andy shortly before his death from lung cancer in 1998 at the age of 80.

The strip is now illustrated by Roger Mahoney and written by Mirror sub-editor Sean Garnett and Mirror cartoonist Lawrence Goldsmith.