Wizkid to share stage with top Kenyan artistes during Katika Festival in Nakuru

Nigerian star Wizkid will perform in Nakuru on Saturday during the Katika Festival, just days after he reportedly walked away with a cool 50 million Rupees (Sh68.4 million) for a private performance in India.

According to Africa Facts Hub, the Nigerian pop star, who few month ago signed a lucrative endorsement deal worth millions of dollars with sportswear Nike, was paid the hefty sum after staging a colorful performance during an Indian Royal wedding which was held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace.

“Wizkid becomes one of the highest paid artistes for bookings in the world as he performs at a Royal wedding at one of the World’s top private residences, Umaid Bhawan Palace in India. He was reportedly paid 50 million Rupees,” Africa Facts Hub reported.

It’s however not clear how much he will make from Katika Festival, although it could amount to millions of shillings, given that he will fly in with his band and DJ.

Among local acts who will take to the stage before him are Khaligraph Jones, Fena Gitu, songbird Viviane, Le Band and a host of DJs.

Wizkid is expected in the country by Friday noon.