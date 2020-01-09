Willy Paul tops Boomplay list of most streamed Kenya artistes

Willy Paul was the most streamed Kenyan artiste in 2019, this is according to Boomplay.

The former gospel artiste beat big names such as Nyashinski, Sauti Sol, Masauti and Nadia Mukami to take the top spot.

The music streaming service in Africa released its 2019 Kenya Music Facts on Tuesday.

Coming in second was Nyashinski, followed by Sauti Sol, Masauti and Nadia Mukami in that order.

King Kaka, Khaligraph Jones, Evelyn Wanjiru, Arrow Boy and Ethic Entertainment, also joined the list of Kenya’s top 10 trending and most listened to artistes in 2019.

Boomplay also collected data for the most streamed songs as well as albums.

MOST STREAMED ALBUMS

Willy Paul’s Mmmh featuring Tanzania’s Rayvanny came first in the top 10 Kenyan songs.

Ipepete by Masauti came second, while Radio Love by Arrow Boy featuring Nadia Mukami came third with fourth position going to Moji Shortbabaa’s Vimbada with Jabidii.

The top 10 list of the most streamed Kenyan songs of 2019 was completed by Narudisha by Gloria Muliro, Marathon Runner by Nyashinski, Pandana by Ethic Entertainment, Mungu Pekee also by by Nyashinski at position eight, Mungu Mkuu by Evelyn Wanjiru and Free by Myashinski in that order.

The service also released some insights on Kenyan streaming culture and music tastes.

Here are the top 10 most streamed albums:

1. Made in The Streets – Hart_The Band

2. Eastlando Royalty – King Kaka

3. Mungu Mkuu – Evelyn Wanjiru

4. Hatua – Arrow Boy

5. African Sauce – Sauti Sol

6. Best of Emmy Kosgey – Emmy Kosgey

7. Testimony 1990 – Khaligraph Jones

8. Spectrum – Kagwe Mungai

9. Nimefika – E-Sir

10. Moji Shortbabaa – Yesu Mtaani

The data and charts presented in the Music Facts sheet are based on data from the music app, which has more than 60 million users globally, 5.3 million of whom are from Kenya.

The streaming App has a catalogue of over 20 million tracks and is available on iOS, Android and on the web.

From the facts sheet, Gospel Music tops the list of Kenya’s most streamed genre with Bongo Flava, Afrobeats, Hip-Hop & Rap and Reggae, following suit.