Willy Paul serves up nudity as he goes fully secular

The upcoming music video to Singer Willy Paul latest song promises to be both scandalous and explicit if a post on his Instagram page is anything to go by.

Willy Paul posted an X-rated video of women from different races all nude, using only a leaf and the pineapple fruit to hide their modesty.

His new song titled “Bure Kabisa’ plays in the background.

“THE BEAUTY OF THE EYE CAN BE SO DECEIVING, INSIDE NI BURE KABISA!!! NEW SONG LINK IN BIO,” wrote Willy Paul alongside the video.

Bure Kabisa, is a song about a jilted lover who pours out his sorrows after being played by the person they were dating.

It is, however, not clear if the video is actually a snippet from what Willy Paul is shooting for his new song or just a hype stunt.

GOSPEL SINGER

If indeed this is the route the former gospel singer is planning to take, then he would be living up to his current bad boy image.

After releasing the indelicate song ‘Lamba Nyonyo’ and ‘Chuchuma’ which stars women with big bottoms and sexy bodies, twerking.

The artiste first hit gossip headlines after releasing his hit song ‘Hallelujah’ in collaboration with Ugandan secular artiste Nandy.

The controversy was further fuelled after a video of the duo performing the song, seductively, on stage went viral.

Despite the apparent undeniable shift, the musician is yet to fully admit to being a secular musician.

He has, however, managed to maintain a considerably large fan base in the country and continues to be one of the most popular artistes in Kenya.

You can watch the video here.