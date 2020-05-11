Willy Paul bashed for his thoughtless driving stunt

A stunt done by singer Willy Paul to try and demonstrate his ‘mastery’ of driving has earned him criticism rather than praise.

In a video that has been widely shared on social media, Willy Paul is captured driving on a highway with his hands off the steering wheel while sipping coffee.

Instead, he using his knees to navigate the steering wheel on the busy road. He continues with the stunt for 60 seconds.

“I can also drive with my leg, yeah… leg over…at least naweza kupiga story nikidrive nikitumia mguu… ujuzi ambao sio kila mtu anao,” he says.

He then goes on to start mocking his long time rival in the industry, gospel singer Bahati.

Kenyans have expressed anger for Willy Paul’s carelessness on the road calling out for the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to suspend his driving license.

He should be suspended from driving for a long long time….. — George (@TheRealMakori) May 11, 2020

Clearly. Why now? This is dangerous – not just for him but for other innocent road users? SMH. — Thomson Muthama (@tmuthama) May 11, 2020