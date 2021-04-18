Willis Raburu finalizes divorce

Marya Prude and her former husband Willis Raburu. PHOTOS | COURTESY

It is now official.

Media personality Willis Raburu and Marya Prude Ngami are officially divorced.

Marya made the revelation during a question and answer session with her followers on Instagram after a fan specifically inquired about her marital status.

“Are you officially divorced?” asked a fan.

“Yes I am,” responded Marya.

Perhaps still pondering her future following her permanent separation from Raburu, Marya decided to keep her options open heading into the future as another fan inquired if she planned to start a family and have children. To which she gave a vague answer.

“When are you planning to have a baby again?” asked a fan.

“Maybe never … I do not know,” said Marya.

Even though she is now a free woman, the soft-spoken Marya also confirmed she is not searching to get into another relationship just yet.

Marya and Willis separated early last year moments after the couple lost their unborn child.

The couple are reported to have been having issues even during the early days of the pregnancy as Marya Prude accused the TV presenter of stepping out.

Marya later moved out of their marital home to a new house along Kiambu road in Thindigua area and the 10 over 10 show presenter then moved in with his father.

Raburu is not only a TV presenter and radio show host at Citizen TV. He also is a radio presenter, Emcee and musician.