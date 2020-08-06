Willis Raburu: My strict dad led me to Christ when I was just 7 years old

Willis Raburu, the host of 10 over 10 show which airs on Citizen TV every Friday night. PHOTO | COURTESY

Willis Raburu, the host of 10 over 10 show which airs on Citizen TV every Friday night. PHOTO | COURTESY





Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu has narrated how he got saved when he was only seven years, while also revealing that it was his father, a staunch Christian, who led him to salvation.

Willis says that after he received Christ, his father, Peter Raburu, a one-time Provincial Commissioner, told him and his siblings to be always introduce themselves as born-again.

“The first time we got to know about salvation, we were very young. He (my dad) was the one who conducted that procedure. He told us with my siblings to be introducing ourselves as saved. Later is when we understood what salvation meant. I rededicated my life to God,” Willis said.

The TV presenter made the revelation while speaking to MC Jessy on the comedian’s YouTube channel Jessy Junction.

VALUABLE VIRTUES

Willis also singled out work ethic and spirituality as the two virtues he learnt from his father. He said he still holds the two virtues dearly.

“He used to pray, he used to wake us up, he taught me how to pray, he taught me the importance of reading the scripture. That is what I have carried. That is what has kept me sane in all the things I have gone through in my life,” Willis said.

The 10 Over 10 show presenter further revealed that his father is a strict disciplinarian to this day.

“He was a strict dad, and still is, even today. When I am about to do something wrong, I ask myself what he is going to say about it,” Willis said.

TEENAGE MISCHIEF

The bubbly TV presenter narrated how he once got suspended for two weeks while in high school after it was discovered that he had a girlfriend in the same school.

“I went and confided in a teacher that I was not going home. He went and told my dad who sent a Land Rover Defender 110 and two police officers. They escorted me home,” he recalled.

When he got home, he came face-to-face with his dad who gave him a serious tongue lashing for his teenage mischief.

“My dad called me and said, ‘Willis, we are busy praying for the Lord to wash you with the blood of Jesus and you are dreaming about washing (bathing) with your girlfriend. Can you focus on your studies?'” he narrated.

Willis, who at the time was the Organising Secretary of the school’s Christian Union (CU), was eventually forced to step down from his position.