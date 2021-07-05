Willis Raburu becomes a dad

Share this via PWA

Willis Raburu emceeing at the Gengetone Festival in Machakos on Saturday. PHOTO | COURTESY

Willis Raburu is officially a dad.

The media personality and his girlfriend Ivy Namu welcomed their first child together.

The news was shared by the Citizen TV presenter via his Insta-stories on Monday evening.

Raburu shared a photo of a newborn baby holding his hand accompanied by Elevation Worship and Maverick City’s song Million Little Miracles.

Prior to that message, Raburu, also an emcee, singer and radio presenter, shared a series of thanksgiving messages and songs via his Insta-stories.

The birth of their baby comes barely two weeks after the couple held an invite-only baby shower.

The information about the baby shower was leaked to the public by blogger Edgar Obare who shared a picture of their ‘invite only’ baby shower invitation card.

Later pictures of the baby shower emerged on social media.

Nairobi News understands the appearance of Ivy in Raburu’s life coincided with his divorce from Marya Prude.

Marya and Raburu separated early last year moments after the couple lost their unborn child in January 2020 after the wife developed complications.

The couple had been having issues even during the early days of the pregnancy as Marya Prude accused the TV presenter of cheating.

Apparently, Raburu started dating a Ugandan woman (Ivy) who is his colleague at work.

In April this year, Marya announced the couple had divorced.

Marya made the revelation during a QnA session with her followers on Instagram after a fan specifically inquired about her marital status.