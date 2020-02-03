Willis Raburu back on air after month-long break

Citizen TV anchor Willis Raburu is back on the screen after taking a month off to mourn his daughter.

Raburu announced his return during Day Break on Monday morning before joining the panelist on the football segment.

“Wagwan my people, Niko ndani. It is Monday and what a beautiful way to kick off February,” he said on Day Break.

On his social media, he thanked everyone who stood by him when he lost his daughter Adana.

“‪It’s great to be back in the game Citizen TV Kenya Thank you for all your love and support! I truly appreciate it 💯🙏🏾🔥,” he said.

On Sunday night he shared a picture of a tattoo drawn on his arm in honor of his daughter.

The post was captioned: “I will never forget. Rest in Palaces, my Queen. 💯”

The tattoo is a letter A (for Adana) that has a crown at the top of the letter. Below the letter is the date when Adana died.

A month ago Willis announced that he would be taking some time off from his duties. He noted that he needed time to comfort his wife, Marya Prude after they lost their daughter during delivery.

“I am therefore going to be taking a short break from work and my duties at Hot 96, Citizen TV and 10 Over 10 to allow for my wife and me to get through the motions,” he posted then.

“My heart is completely broken, she is such a beautiful baby, now she is a beautiful angel. I want to thank you all for the support during this time for the comfort and the love, for getting Marya fit and ready, she did well in labor. We are trying to be strong but we are devastated,” he added.