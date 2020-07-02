Will Smith denies claims that he gave his wife permission to have an affair

Actor Will Smith has denied that he ever gave his wife Jada Pinkett Smith permission to have an affair with singer August Alsina.

Smith’s representative told The Sun, that August’s accusations that he had a romantic relationship with Jada are “wrong.”

SMITH’S PERMISSION

While August claims he was in a years-long relationship with Pinkett while she was married to Smith, the actress has issued a denial.

The allegations surfaced this week after an interview between August and Angela Yee, published on YouTube.

“He (Will Smith) gave me his blessing, and I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply loved and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody,” August said during the interview.

ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE

But Pinkett’s representatives have termed the claims “absolutely not true,” according to Page Six and TMZ.

These development have come days after the 27-year-old August claimed that he had been seeing Pinkett for years.

August said he formed a friendship with the famous family through their 21-year-old son Jaden in 2015, after which he embarked on a romantic relationship with Pinkett’ who is 48 years old.

August even went on holiday to Hawaii with the family in 2016 and attended the 2017 BET Awards alongside Pinkett.