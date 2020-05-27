Widow recounts last moments with Jimmy Wayuni

Widow of Kikuyu Benga Musician Jimmy Walter Githinji aka Jimmy Wayuni, who died Tuesday night in a car crash, says her husband was in high spirits the day he died.

Rosemary Wambui, 37, told Nairobi News at Kahawa Sukari Police Post where she had gone to record a statement, that the last conversation she had with her husband was on Tuesday morning as she left for work.

“On Tuesday morning, I left for work and left my husband back at home. He was in a jovial mood and nothing seemed unusual,” Ms Wambui said, flanked by her friends.

She said she got worried when it reached at around 9.30 pm on Tuesday and Mr Githinji had not returned home.

“I got worried after calling his line persistently and he was not picking yet it was ringing. His mobile phone later went off completely. I suspected that something was not ok,” she added

She said on Wednesday morning, she received a call from her friends who informed her that her husband had perished in a car crash.

“He was a loving husband and a father. I have not believed he is gone. A very generous man. I have lost a gentleman,’’ she said

Ms Wambui said they had been blessed with two children.

The musician’s vehicle a Toyota Ipsum rammed a lorry at Kahawa Sukari near Githurai 45, as he headed to Nairobi from Ruiru, Kiambu county to drop a fellow musician home.

Ruiru OCPD Phineas Ringera on Wednesday told Nairobi News by telephone that the musician was trying to exit from Thika Road Super Highway and enter the service lane that leads to Githurai 45 when he hit a lorry from behind.

“What we have gathered so far is that the said musician was heading from Ruiru to Nairobi. He tried to exit the Super Highway at Kahawa Sukari and join the service lane that leads to Githurai 45 when he rammed into a lorry,” Mr Ringera said.

“He was seriously injured and was rushed to St Joseph Hospital where he passed on while undergoing treatment,” said the police boss.

Mr Ringera said the deceased’s body was transferred to Kenyatta University Funeral Home.

The musician is well known for his hit song ‘Airitu a Ruiru’ which translates to ‘Ruiru Girls’. In the song, he castigates them for being exploitative and manipulative.

His mangled vehicle was towed to Kahawa Sukari Police Post.

Fellow musician Kamande wa Kioi told Nairobi News that the deceased was escorting a fellow musician home by the name Jack Sam Kibandi, who resides in Githurai 45, when the accident happened.

The said musician was treated and discharged from hospital.

“Jimmy was taking a fellow Musician home using his car who resides in Githurai 45 and it’s when he was trying to branch from Thika Superhighway at Kahawa Sukari that he rammed into a lorry from behind,” said the artiste

Mr Kioi said the two were coming from Ruiru bypass where the deceased lives with his family.