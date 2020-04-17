Why TV series ‘Auntie Boss’ has gone off air

Popular TV comedy series Auntie Boss which airs on NTV every Tuesday evening is taking a hiatus over Covid-19 epidemic.

On Thursday, Moonbeam, the company behind the popular show said they had been forced to take a break as they could not shoot because of the government measures on social-distancing and public gathering which has been imposed.

“Auntie Boss took a bow after 21 great seasons on NTV. Thank you for welcoming us into your homes every Tuesday evening. We have had to take a break during this difficult time as Kenya faces the Covid-19 pandemic. Stay safe, from all of us at Auntie Boss. And Stay home,” a statement read.

As the coronavirus has spread, and countries have issued mandates to try to contain the pandemic, individual film and television productions, which can be the size of villages, have shut down across the globe.

These shutdowns have had and will continue to have untold financial and cultural impact, and may reshape popular culture and its economic model for years to come.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that the government had set aside Sh100 million to cushion local musicians and actors from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Kenyatta said the Sh100 million fund will allow artistes, actors and musicians to continue entertaining the public through TV, radio and the internet.

Coronavirus and the resultant curfew in Kenya has hit those working in the creative industry in the country hard with productions almost grinding to a halt.

Production have been adversely impacted across many countries in the continent and most have either been slowed down or ground to a complete halt.