Why male relatives are banned from Jua Cali’s house





Make relatives are not welcome in Genge rapper Jua Cali’s home following an incident in which one of his relatives allegedly tried to rape his wife Lilly Asigo.

In a radio interview recently, the outspoken beautician revealed how when growing up she was once sexually harassed as a young girl by a late male cousin, something that really affected her.

“It happened while I was in class five and this really affected me. I didn’t want anything to do with men. I was forced to withdraw,” she said.

“To date where I live with my family and kids, if you are a male relative, you are not welcomed at my place,” revealed the mother of three.

Ever since she was introduced to the public by his famous husband Jua Cali, real name Paul Nunda, Lilly has never shied away from opening up on various aspect of their lives.

Sometime last year, she revealed that she once dumped Jua Cali after just three weeks of living together and went back home.

Lilly revealed that she faced challenges of adapting to living with the rapper at that time, when she was also a first-time mother with their first-born being only four months old.

Nonetheless, she said she learned the ropes of marriage and has been by her husband’s for seven years now.