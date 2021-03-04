Why Larry Madowo has decided to go into self-quarantine





BBC journalist Larry Madowo will be missing from the anchor’s chair for a week after he decided to self-quarantine.

He said he’d decided to take the coronavirus test after someone from his crew tested positive.

“I’m in quarantine for the first time since I started traveling across America to report the news. Someone on my crew in New York last week tested positive after a shoot. I’ve tested negative but I’m staying home for 7 days just to be sure,” he said.

He added that he was feeling fine and had no symptoms, “but I’m staying home to follow CDC guidelines in case my result was a false negative. This is the cost of reporting in a pandemic but I take these risks willingly. I’ve got some shows to catch up on anyway.”

I’m in quarantine for the first time since I started traveling across America to report the news. Someone on my crew in New York last week tested positive after a shoot. I’ve tested negative but I’m staying home for 7 days just to be sure https://t.co/tzQxBN3xGi — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) March 3, 2021

The former NTV news anchor is the correspondent of BBC in North America.

More than 28 million people in the U.S. have had confirmed coronavirus infections and more than 516,000 have died of Covid-19.

On Tuesday the US President Joe Biden said the country will have enough coronavirus vaccines for every adult by the end of May.

This will be two months earlier than previously expected, but Mr Biden said the vaccination drive must be extended, too, and people convinced to take it.

And he warned people to “stay vigilant” because “this fight is far from over”, with new variants a major concern.

His caution is at odds with some states, which are relaxing restrictions in order to boost their economies.