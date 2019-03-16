Join our WhatsApp Channel
Why Kenyan artistes are furious with Magical Kenya over Mafikizolo

By Thomas Matiko March 16th, 2019 2 min read

Kenyans are up in arms against the Kenya Tourist Board for enlisting a South African musical group to headline this year’s Kenya Open golf tournament that is being held this weekend.

The 2019 Kenya Open Golf Championship, which is taking place at the Karen Country Club from Thursday, March 14 to the 17th, will have South Africa’s Mafikizolo as the main act.

Magical Kenya -a taxpayer-funded corporation mandated to sell Kenya abroad- are the main sponsors of the event that is also backed by Absa (formerly Barclays Bank).

It is not clear who between Absa, which is a South African company, and Magical Kenya was responsible for arranging entertainment.

We could not reach Magical Kenya for a comment.

To be fair though, local acts Nairobi Horns, Manasseh, Kendi Nkonge, and Chris Bittok, will also be on stage.

Indeed, the event is named Magical Kenya Open. The winner of the tournament will walk away with Sh20.5 Million (Euros 183,330).

The tournament will see some of the world’s top golfers in action and local golf heroes as they battle it out for a stake of the prize money.

DAN ACEDA

Kenyan artistes, led by Dan Aceda, an award-winning musician best known for his penchant for storytelling and engaging live performances, and Anto Neosoul, criticised the organisers for bringing in a foreign band.

Other Kenyans also called out Magical Kenya for not “living up to their name” and promoting local artistes.

Here are some of the reactions that Kenyans expressed after the organisers decided to bring in Mafikizolo.


https://twitter.com/SamAlmighty254/status/1105775976087199744


https://twitter.com/LordGichohi/status/1105770997624516608

About the author

Thomas Matiko

Thomas Matiko is an Entertainment/Showbiz & Sports Writer with Nairobi News,  Daily Nation, Mwanaspoti and Taifa Leo publications. View all posts

