Why Kamene Goro is mad at some of her fans

This is after one of them resorted to trolling her with the hope of getting her attention and eventually her assistance.

Goro recorded a video explaining how one fan had written derogatory words about her on her social media platforms forcing her to privately respond to the fan.

She said she sent the fan a direct message (dm), only for the fan to explain that she was just trying to get Kamene’s attention because she wanted her assistance with something.

“Here is the thing about trolling that is very dangerous, it’s that you do not know when you will need that person you are trolling. The other day some young chick went and wrote some nasty comments on my page, so I slid to her DM and asked her kama nimekosea mahali, the chick said no, that she was only trying to catch my attention and assistance with something. So, her reason was that she insults me so that I can help you,” she said.

“Long story short, that is not anyone I am ever going to help. A lot of these people you are trolling you never know, they might be the person you are looking for a job from, might be the person who might facilitate that loan for you,” Goro added.

The Kiss fm breakfast show host is not new to online bullying given, in 2019, she came under harsh criticism after revealing that she had slept with a total of 27 men.

She was targeted by nasty trolls on social media with the conversation trending for days.