Why J Blessing has yet again been kicked out of ‘Churchill Show’

Video Director Jibril Blessing better known as J Blessing has reportedly been kicked out of the Churchill Show following a fallout with the management.

For the last three weeks or so, J Blessing, who made a name for himself through his directing skills evident in several music video songs, has not directed the Churchill Show owned by veteran comedian Daniel Ndambuki alias Churchill.

Several close sources well conversant with the production of the show, including a long time comedian, have revealed that J Blessing disagreed with the management leading to his expulsion.

“J Blessing is a gifted director. All who have worked with him will tell you that. But he has issues with how he relates with people. He is petty and at times keeping up with him can be a problem,” the source told Nairobi News.

“This time round the bone of contention was his personal assistant, a lady. J Blessing was scheduled to direct the Kisumu edition but bolted out after the management refused to give in to his demand and pay for an air ticket for the assistant to Kisumu. The management decided to cut him loose. He also didn’t direct the following edition of the show in Machakos and the subsequent ones,” the source explained.

AIR TICKET

“I also heard something similar that he (J Blessing) wasn’t happy when the management told him they cannot pay an air ticket for his assistant because she isn’t part of the team. Boy child was angry, I guess because it’s said the two are having a thing,” another source said.

This development comes about nine months after J Blessing made a comeback in to the show produced by Laugh Industry Ltd founded and owned by Churchill.

Nairobi News was unable to reach out to J Blessing for comments.

Churchill Show is currently being directed and edited by Tony Kamau.