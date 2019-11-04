Why Harmonize snubbed Jubilee concert in Kibra

Tanzanian bongo flava star Harmonize snubbed the concert in Kibra on Sunday after Deputy President Willaim Ruto’s camp failed to pay him in advance.

Harmonize, who was to perform as the headline act, had asked for Sh 3 million but on condition he be paid upfront before landing in the country.

Sources within the Jubilee Party told Nairobi News there was a pull and push on whether it was worthy to pay the Tanzania singer that much for just a brief performance.

The bongo singer was meant to jet in on Saturday but when the DP camp insisted on paying him on Monday, he refused.

Being the penultimate day for campaigns the Jubilee Party team had lined up a number of international and local artiste.

Kenyatta Hill was to curtain raise for Harmonize but ended up performing for almost the entire time at Laini Saba in Kibra where McDonald Mariga’s supporters had gathered.

Hill is the son of the late Joseph Hill, singer and songwriter for the legendary Jamaican vocal trio Culture.