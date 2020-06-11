Why Habida is scared she might have breast cancer

Kenyan songstress Habida Maloney on Wednesday revealed that she is scared she may have breast cancer after finding a lump in one of her breasts.

The singer whose father succumbed to cancer in July 2013 said that she was scared it might be breast cancer.

According to the singer’s post on social media, she recently got her biopsy to verify the nature of the lump but is yet to receive her results.

“Today after a long two weeks of pondering “what the hell is in my body” I had a biopsy at #centralmiddlesexhospital thank God for the very friendly staff because there are not many things that scare me but dang “I was scared”. Seeing my father go through cancer was terrible, it is a terrible disease! And here I am with a lump in my breast! Lump in the name of Jesus you are benign! #breastcancer #superwoman #scared,” she posted

Fans flooded her post to wish her well after which she promised to update them.

“I am sorry to all those I shocked by my post! I share to empower because I sometimes feel alone in my struggles, so I want all those women whom I now understand…. To know you’re not alone, their pain, their fear, their feelings, I get it all now. I don’t know if I have cancer yet, as the biopsy is all I have been through at this point, but the procedure itself was enough to know this is not an easy disease to go through. I will share as much as my emotions allow me and hopefully, it builds even one person,” read her post.

Habida started her music career a decade ago, gaining recognition with the hit Sunshine that she collaborated with Nameless.