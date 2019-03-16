Why DJ Pierra has ruled out ever getting pregnant again





Popular Nairobi DJ Pierra Makena says she doesn’t want any more children after having to go through a nasty break up during her pregnancy.

The mother of two and a half year old daughter, revealed that she is planning to adopt more children as opposed to getting pregnant again.

“I’m done having children, this one is enough. Perhaps I will have to adopt other kids,” the 37-year-old DJ said in a recent interview.

DEPRESSION

DJ Pierra also narrated her battle with depression for several months after she broke up with her baby daddy.

The two broke up just when DJ Pierra was two weeks pregnant although she was unaware of her pregnancy.

She says that it was after she finally found out that she was pregnant, that depression kicked in.

“I broke up with my lover but I didn’t know that I was already pregnant. Two weeks later I went to the hospital and it was confirmed. This matter really stressed me. I went through depression, I could not even gain weight when I was four months pregnant,” she recounted.

SUPPORTIVE FAMILY

The fourth born of six had to move in with her sister to help her get over her condition and also safeguard her unborn child’s health.

“My family was very supportive and I actually started gaining weight three months after giving birth,” she said.

Despite all that she went through, DJ Pierra says she overcame everything.