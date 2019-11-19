Why Diamond has changed his mind about getting married to Tanasha

Did they play their fans or themselves? Just so you know bonga flava heartthrob Diamond Platnumz has no plans of marrying his Kenyan baby mama and current girlfriend Tanasha Donna anytime soon, if his sister’s latest sentiments is to be believed.

According to Queen Darlin, one of Diamond’s half-sisters (with whom they share a father), the 30-year-old artiste isn’t ready to settle, just yet.

FEMALE FANS

In a recent interview with one of Tanzanians’ leading entertainment newspapers, Queen Darlin claimed that her brother is worried about losing his female fans if he is to marry at this point in time.

Without giving the fine details, Queen Darlin also revealed that her brother is scared he wouldn’t be able to do certain things if he were to settle down because of the responsibilities that come with marriage.

“Sisi hujadiliana sana kuhusu maswala ya ndoa, Mondi ni mtu anayehofia sana kujiingiza kwenye ndoa. Anataka ajiandae ipasavyo kabla ya kuamua kufunga pingu za maisha,” Queen Darlin said.

WEDDING DATE

Queen Darlin, who many years back was rumoured to have dated Diamond’s biggest music rival, Ali Kiba, further said that her brother has been open about this to Tanasha who can’t wait to get married to the singer after they had their first child, and the musician’s fourth about two months ago.

The new revelation is hardly surprising, considering that some time last year, when they had just started dating, Diamond had announced that he would he would wed the NRG radio presenter on February 14, 2019 only to postpone it to a later date.

At the time, the artiste said many of the invited VIP guests, including American rapper Rick Ross, wouldn’t have been available on the said date.