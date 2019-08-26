Why Chipukeezy is quitting Ebru TV

Comedian Mwasia Mutua, popularly known as Chipukeezy, has quit Ebru TV after declining to meet certain demands from the media house.

The comedian, who hosts the Chipukeezy Show on Mondays on Ebru TV, quit after he was asked to terminate his collaboration with Nick Chege alias Kartelo.

“So I received an email from Ebru TV asking me to terminate my agreement and collaboration with Kartelo on my show,” Chipukeezy posted on Facebook.

According to the comedian, the station wanted Kartelo out of the show because the show was becoming “a bit Ghetto”.

“They say they are a bit concerned that the show has become a bit Ghetto because of the many Youths (Upcoming Musicians and Comedians) on the show,” Chipukeezy explained.

But an adamant Chipukeezy has refused to yield to these demands, instead saying that he would not continue with the show without Kartelo.

“I am not willing or planning under any circumstances to stop supporting Kartelo and any other young person in this industry and since Ebru seems to have made up their minds on terminating Kartelo’s appearance on my show. I am sadly left with no option but to terminate my contract as well,” he said.

UPLIFTING THE YOUTH

“The Chipukeezy Show will, however, continue with Kartelo and many more on a different platform,” he assured his fans.

Apparently, the TV station’s management wants more politicians and a few corporate executives on the show as guests.

However, Chipukeezy says his passion is to uplift the youth in the country.

“I feel like God has offered me an opportunity to create a platform for these young people who are mostly from the slums and majorly disadvantaged,” he said.

The comedian further maintained that the politicians and executives are good people, but they are already living their dreams, which is why he prefers hosting the youth on his show.

“Our executives are actually living their dreams. On the other hand, I feel like most talented youths are without hope and opportunity and unless someone holds their hands their future is mostly uncertain,” he said.