Why Brenda Wairimu is beefing with some Kenyans

Actress Brenda Wairimu is angry with some of her fans.

Brenda, went on a meltdown on social media telling off individuals who have been saying that she has been featuring on numerous movies, and should now allow other upcoming actresses to shine.

She says that she has only appeared in two movies and will do more if necessary.

“Why do people keep saying I’ve been in EVERY Kenyan movie? I’ve been in TWO. And I will be in more if it means feeding my family and paying my rent. It’s our livelihood, our job….do u ask doctors to treat two patients then retire?” asked Brenda Wairimu.

Brenda made her debut in the local acting scene back in 2009 when she appeared on the drama series Changing Times.

She was later was featured in popular soap opera Mali where she played the character, Lulu.

She also starred in the popular African drama Shuga in 2012. She is currently playing the lead role in the drama series Monica.