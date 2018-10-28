Wema Sepetu banned from acting in Tanzania for posting explicit sexual content

The country's film board and communications authority says it will interrogate the actress and other celebrities found guilty of posting sexually explicit content on social media





Bongo actress Wema Sepetu has been banned by the Tanzanian government from acting and making films in the country for an unknown period of time.

The ban comes in the wake of a leaked sexually explicit video of the actress, which has been doing rounds online.

Wema has since apologized over the scandalous tape, but that has done little to help her escape harsh punishment from the government.

DISGRACE AND SHAME

Joyce Fissoo, a representative from the film board, said the actress had disgraced and brought shame to the country’s nation values with her lewd behaviour.

“The film board, as mandated by law, has decided to take the following action against Wema Sepetu: to lock her out of the acting and arts industry for an unknown period of time until the day the film board will be satisfied that she has corrected her behaviour. The film board will closely monitor her,” Fissoo said.

STEAMY VIDEO

While addressing local media, Shonza said the country’s film board and communications authority will interrogate the actress and other celebrities found guilty of posting sexually explicit content on social media.

Assistant Minister for Communication, Juliana Shonza, on Friday vowed to take action against the actress over the steamy video.

The viral video, which has since been deleted, triggered mixed reactions online forcing the Bongo actress to call a press conference to issue an apology.