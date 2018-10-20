0726 889410 Actress Wema Sepetu with her "furture husband". RIGHT: Musician Diamond Platnumz. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu has tendered an apology for an inappropriate video she shared of herself and a man she referred to as her ‘future husband’.

Wema introduced her new man with a photo of them in bed followed by a video of them kissing in public.

Her ex-boyfriend Diamond Platnumz appeared not to have taken Wema’s revelation kindly.

JEALOUS EX-BOYFRIEND

The artiste even went ahead to share a photo of himself with the caption questioning whether he was fit to be someone’s future husband.

However, after days of lashing out at those who criticized her new relationship, Wema has now deleted all videos and photos and asked for forgiveness.

“Kwanza kabisa naomba radhi serikali yangu kupitia mamlaka ya TCRA, naomba radhi bodi yangu ya filamu, naomba radhi familia yangu, ndungu jamaa na marafiki, naomba radhi kwa wote wanaonipenda na kunisupport kipindi chote hiki, naomba radhi wadogo zangu wanaoniangalia kama kioo na kama mfano lakini zaidi namuomba radhi mamangu mzazi,” Wema said during a press conference.

She further said that intimacy between man and woman in public is very disrespectful and against society’s morals.

TANZANIAN LAWS

“Naeza nisieleweke kutokana na historia ambayo nimekuwa nayo lakini trust me, kila kitu kina mwisho,” she said.

Her videos are against the Tanzanian laws that have serious consequences for those distributing pornography.

Wema, during her press conference, said she had been involved in a lot of embarrassing situations through her career.

“Nawashukuru wanaoendelea kusimama na mimi nyakati zote na nawaahidi kuwa tofauti mimi sio mkamilifu I’m not perfect kusema kwamba sitokosea lakini makosa nitakaofanya hayatakuwa makubwa kama haya na sio ya upumbafu kama huu,” she said.

Diamond had in the past been forced to do a similar public apology after sharing videos of him in bed with a lover.