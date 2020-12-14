Wema, Hamisa end online beef





Former Miss Tanzania Wema Sepetu and video vixen Hamisa Mobetto appear to have settled their beef, but for how long?

The two, whose differences are said to have emerged following their respective affairs with Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz, now say there is no bad blood between them.

Infact, Wema on her Instagram account has asked her fans to listen to Hamisa’s Ginger Me song.

“Kama Bado hujaona Ngoma Kali ya Kamdogo mdogo ka mimi ya Ginger Me… Bado Link ipo kwa Bio yake inapumua… Go Check it Out Now…‼️‼️‼️,” she wrote.

To which Hamisa replied, “ Umeamka na Mahaba mazito sanaaa leo …. Thank You sweetheart ❤️.”

On Hamisa’s birthday on December 10, Wema showered her with love and praises through Instagram post.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday to you sweetness…Deep down in my heart kuna mapenzi mengi sana kwako (and u know it)…Enjoy ur Big Day Fabulously kama ulivyo wewe…”

To which Hamisa responded: “Always ❤️”

The situation was so different about a month ago the two threw shade at each other over Mama Dangote – Diamond’s mom.

Wema called out Hamisa for apparently discussing Mama Dangote on national radio. Wema went on to say that Hamisa was not only wrong to talk about Mama Dangote on radio but also should avoid forcing herself into the family.

Hamisa got the gist of the interview and shared a low-key jibe at Wema on one of her posts.