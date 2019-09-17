Watch Magufuli reciting line from Sauti Sol’s hit ‘Extravaganza’

VIDThe newfound friendship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Tanzanian President John Magufuli appears to be having a rather interesting effect on the latter.

This after President Magufuli was captured in a live broadcast singing to Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol’s latest hit Extravaganza.

In The video shared by Sauti Sol, Mr Magufuli uses part of the song’s lyrics to put his point across in his speech while launching two projects to help increase the number of aircrafts on Monday.

“Ule wimbo sijuwi wa mwimbaji nani kule, nafikiri Sauti Sol. Anasema wao wakifunika wao wanafunuwa, hao they always hawazuiliwi kufanya kitu. Wakienda Kusini wao wako Kazkazini, wakiwafungia kuwa ndani wao wanawakuta wako ndani. Sasa sisi ni vivyo hivyo,” said President Magufuli.

The actual lyrics, sung at the end of the song by the artistes, goes:

“Na wakiapisha, tunaapisha, na wakifunika, tunafunuwa, wakianika, tunaanuwa na wakisafisha tunachafuwa,”

Sauti Sol were ecstatic by the fact that the Tanzanian president knew one of their songs.

“Ndio maana tunasema Rais Mhe. Dkt John Magufuli atabaki kileleni,” wrote Sauti Sol on Instagram.

Extravaganza was released in May this year by Sauti Sol in collaboration with other artistes including, Bensoul, Nviiri the storyteller, Crystal Asige and Kazkazi who are all signed up under Sauti Sol’s music label.