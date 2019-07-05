Join our WhatsApp Channel
WATCH: Lupita Nyong’o getting spanked on stage by Janelle Monae

By Hilary Kimuyu July 5th, 2019 1 min read

Kenyan actor Lupita Nyong’o and American singer, Janelle Monae, on Tuesday made headlines when a video of them dancing to ‘I Got The Juice’ surfaced and circulated on social media.

Janelle was making a stop for her Dirty Computer tour at London’s SSE Wembley Arena and surprised the audience by announcing the arrival of her “queen” and special guest Nyong’o, right before bringing her to the stage.

TWERKED

The Academy Award-winning actor twerked with Janelle while the singer was spanking her as the Us actor turned and dry humped the singer.

Last month the two stars shared controversial photos and videos on social media and captured on tape getting cozy with the musician sparking lesbian rumours.

In the videos and images shared online, Lupita and Janelle are seen dancing together during an event dubbed Met Gala 2019, an annual fundraiser in support of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York.

ROMANCE

During the dance, the Black Panther actress gets affectionate with Janelle, who is openly gay.

The incident has left online users speculating that the two may be in a romantic relationship.

The two are yet to respond to the rumours.

