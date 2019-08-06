Watch Joho having the time of his life with Paris Hilton – VIDEO

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho appears to be having the time of his life while in the US while hanging out with international celebs such as Paris Hilton.

Mr Joho travelled to Washington DC last month, and he has been sharing his experiences with his fans on social media, through pictures and videos.

His latest video captures him together with American socialite Paris Hilton. In the video, Paris is dressed in a purple print thigh length dress with sunglasses while the governor is in a yellow print shirt and black jeans.

The model seems to have dazzled Joho and his entourage, including Tanzanian singer Ommy Dimpoz.

OFFICIAL MEETINGS

According to the Mombasa County Director of Communication and Public Relations, Richard Chacha, the Governor travelled to America to attend to a number of official meetings.

“The Governor travelled to Washington DC to attend business meetings with different investors that would see partnerships being formed. He is set to be back anytime this week. The pictures seen are just him having a few days off from work. He is entitled to 30 off days which he has never utilised since coming into office,” said Mr Chacha.

CHRIS BROWN CONCERT

This is not the first time Joho has been spotted in the company of Hollywood superstars. In 2016 while he was in Dubai he met up with rap star Fat Joe.

The flamboyant governor was also rumoured to have played a major role in Chris Brown’s concert in Mombasa in October 2016.

The concert is reported to have cost Sh90 million.