Watch Anerlisa’s surprise to mum after being released from cell for tax evasion

Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai treated her mother to a surprise birthday celebration days after she was released from police cells over tax evasion charges.

Anerlisa, accompanied by her boyfriend Tanzanian singer Ben Pol, visited the palatial home of Tabitha Karanja and Joseph Karanja carrying a birthday cake, a bouquet of flowers and a card.

They sang “happy birthday” to her as the beleaguered Keroche Breweries CEO Mrs Karanja cuts the cake.

“In the mix of everything, I remembered today is my mother’s birthday and Ben and I decided to surprise and cheer her up before she went to work this morning… Happy Birthday Mum, We love you and may God bless you always,” wrote Anerlisa Muigai.

The owners of Keroche Breweries Ltd made headlines last week after they were arrested by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to answer to up to 10 charges related to tax evasion amounting to Sh14.4 billion.

VOCAL

During their detention, their daughter Anerlisa remained vocal, even penning a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta begging him to intervene in her parent’s plight.

The couple was later released on a Sh10 million and Sh2 million cash bail, with the company paying Sh10 million.