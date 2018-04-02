Musician Akothee with her first born daughter Celly. PHOTO | COURTESY

Step aside Akothee. Here is the new Kenyan queen of twerking.

The first born daughter to musician Akothee excited social media on Sunday after posting a twerking video as she danced to her mother’s latest song “Oyoyo” that features Nigerian singer MC Galaxy.

Celly, known as Rue Baby on social media, gave fans an up close view of twerking prowess that was clearly superior to Akothee’s.

“When you in the #oyoyo mood so that @akotheekenya can get her ass up and join you yoh mama get up join us in the oyoyo dance,” wrote Rue.

The Strathmore University Student was last year named the face of Nivea.

“Eiiiiissshhhhh!!!! lemme go kol madam boss lol lakini umenishinda kidogo,” said fionadiana 16.

“Enhe the competition just got real.. We need to see akothees offspring do their thing plus the president herself…!! Popcorns pliiiiz,” wrote said licous_the_diva.

“Uuuuuuuuuuuwwwwwwiiiiiiii!!!!fire babyyy!!!! Oyoyo is too lit, those moves! Eish, hats off,” commented Breaniahashley.

“If anyone says she is not on lit… Go make your twerking school… She be my best teacher lol,” said karomomercy.

“Consider yourself a great dancer,your mum should do a video with you kids as the dancers,next time asitafute dancers na nimeenda kabla anipate hapa,” said capt.jose_daughter.

“Shake wat your mama gave you gal,” said miakiebeau.

“No meat, Just bones… Ama be real here… Eat more junk food please,” wrote opulnewton.

“Only haters can misjudge such talent @rue.baby it will take you places keep going & rem’ to be deaf on them haters. That’s dope you rock. Period,” said j_tics.

