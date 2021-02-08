Wanyama: Life under Mourinho was ‘tough’ at Tottenham





Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama admits he asked to leave Tottenham after a frustrating spell at the sidelines.

The 29-year old ended his five-year stay at the English Premier League club in favour of Major League Soccer (MLS) side Montreal Impact on a free transfer in March 2020.

And speaking to media personality Carol Radull on the Radull Live Show, the midfielder, who currently is in the country on holiday, added his decision was influenced by his lack of game time under coach Jose Mourinho.

“Life was tough under Mourinho. I was not playing. I was injured for some time and when I came back I could not get a chance (to play). I walked to the coach (Jose Mourinho) and told him I needed to play. He said ‘you have to wait, you are just coming back from injury’.”

“Clubs came in for me and asked to take me on loan with an obligation to buy after some time but Tottenham said no. I walked to the chairman’s (Daniel Levy) office and told him to understand my situation. I had been at the club for four years and we had celebrated milestones including (making it to) the Champions League final. He granted me my wish (to leave). When Thierry Henry called me and asked me to join him at Montreal, I couldn’t say no.”

Wanyama also spoke about his time in Canada, while talking up the national football team’s chances of qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

He also blamed Covid-19 for the national team’s recent poor returns against Comoros and suggested that he competed at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt while not fully fit.

“I am happy in Canada. Thierry Henry is a good coach. He has a passion for football but can also be very thought at times. I think we still have a chance of qualifying for the Nations. You never say never in football by the way. The game against Egypt at home is crucial. We have to try and win that game.”

Wanyama is expected to resume pre-season training ahead of the new MLS season next week.