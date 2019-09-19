Wait a minute, Inooro TV reporter Victor Kinuthia can also sing – VIDEO

After experiencing first-hand the ruthless nature of Kenyan’s online, Inooro TV reporter Victor Kinuthia appears to be switching careers.

Victor has shared with his fans on social media his latest Gikuyu song titled Kirindi.

The song, released on September 14, 2019, already has more than 32,000 views on YouTube.

An excited Victor took to Facebook to urge his fans to watch the new music video, including live performances he has done in different towns.

“Kindly watch my live performance in Gachocho Kigumo today. Continue to subscribe my you tube channel,” he wrote.

Early this month, the vernacular TV reporter gained fame for all the wrong reasons after he was savagely trolled after his struggles to express himself, while covering the arrest of Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

In his reporting, there was a bit of stammer, hesitation and nervousness, things not new to TV reporters.

His entry into music has come as a surprise to many who did not know that he could sing.

The song is however not his first release.

The journalist’s YouTube channel reveals that he has been singing for a while, with his first single Ngoro Yakwa being released two years ago.

FANS’ REACTION

Here is how his new song was received by his online fans:

