Wahu: Why I almost ended my marriage





Singer Wahu says she once contemplated ending her marriage to her hubby David Mathenge, who is popularly known by the stage name Nameless, owing to a clash in religious beliefs.

Speaking on episode four of their new reality TV show, the sweet love hitmaker narrates that after she got saved, many of her friends would question why she was still married to someone who was not.

“I have always been born again and of course with my friends they did not like the fact that he was not saved also, one time I told him it was over. Then he wrote in my journal saying he did not understand why he was not good for me,” said Wahu.

Wahu officially confirmed she is born again in 2017 after releasing her first gospel song titled ‘Sifa’.

She explains the journey of her Christian faith has been an on-and-off affair.

After getting born again at an early age, she got discouraged by fellow Christians and eventually ventured to secular music.

However, after a few years, she started rethinking salvation and in 2016 she made her about-turn.

Her husband Nameless who is also a famed singer on the other hand appears not to be in a hurry to join his wife for he is yet to make any comments regarding his salvation status, and continues singing secular music.

The celebrity couple has been married for more than a decade and a half and is considered among the relationships artists can look up to.