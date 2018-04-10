Songstress Wahu Kagwi is not slowing down in her new found salvation journey.

She has released a gospel hit, My Everything, praising God for all that is in her life.

Wahu impresses with her rich lyrics in the gospel hit.

In her YouTube description, she writes that the song is based on a true story of a woman who cried to God when her husband was ailing,

Her fans have speculated that she is telling her own story, referring to the time when her musician husband Nameless fell ill last year and was hospitalised for long.

Wahu’s first gospel hit Sifa was written during a low moment that prompted her salvation.

The new My Everything song majorly features hospital scenes and stars a couple that has two daughters – just like Wahu and Nameless.