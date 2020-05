Wahu reveals what she does to irk Nameless

Musician Wahu Kagwi has revealed what she does when she wants to piss off her husband.

According to Wahu, her husband, fellow musician Nameless, hates to see her wear a certain seamed cap to an extent of hiding it from her.

Wahu posted a picture of herself in the grey hat with a caption, “My husband hates this Kofia. So I wear it just to piss him off.”

On the comment section, Nameless was among those who comment, “Oh, ok.. naona umeleta hii utoi kwa IG πŸ˜ πŸ™„πŸ€¦πŸ½”

Wahu immediately hit back, revealing that he hat had been hidden.

“Nameless πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ najua ni we ulikua umeificha…well GUESS WHAT! πŸ‘³πŸΎβ€β™€οΈπŸ‘³πŸΎβ€β™€οΈπŸ‘³πŸΎβ€β™€οΈπŸ‘³πŸΎβ€β™€οΈπŸ˜„πŸ˜„,”

Her fans jumped into the conversation, with many wondering why nameless had issues with the beanie.

One of her fans advised Wahu to wear it during a dinner date to test her hubby’s patience.

Fridah Tush wrote, “Haki after Rona wear it on your dinner date tuone chenye atafanya. 😠😠😠”

Muhanjij commented, “Nameless haki it does not look bad. What if you saw mine.🀣🀣🀣🀣. Trust me it’s a woman thing to wear, such when home relaxing.”

Mama_lynn_the_boss posted, “Hahahaha but what’s wrong with it. Unafaa you wear it for your date night🀣🀣”.

Wanzamuia said, “Hiyo si poa Wahu especially since pia umemshinda na followers! Have mercy on the boy child my sister🀭”

Bilha_nyawera commented, “Give it to him areplace na ile cap yake yenye hatoangiπŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚