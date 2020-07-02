Wahu rekindles memories of good old days with Mercy Myra and Tattu

Singer Wahu has lit up social media with a rare throw back photo of herself in the company of the once popular all girl music group Tattu.

Also captured in the picture is celebrated musician Mercy Myra.

“Hawa ni kina nani aki 😆😆😆,” wrote Wahu.

Tattu was made up of Angela Ndambuki, Angela Mwandanda and Debbie Asila.

Tattu, Mercy Myra and Wahu are among the few female artistes who rocked mainstream media with their music in the early 2000.

GOSPEL MUSIC

Some of the hit songs by Tattu include Haiya, Jua inanyesha, Songea, Come Back To Me, and Sijamuona (with Jua Cali).

They enjoyed an illustrious career until they broke up to pursue solo careers.

Myra debuted in the music industry with her single track Sitaki featuring the late K-South. She later moved to the US.

Wahu, is still active in her singing career. However, she changed genres from being a secular artiste to singing gospel music.