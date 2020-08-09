Wahu pens sweet message to daughter Nyakio on her 7th birthday

Kenyan gospel artiste Wahu and her daughter Nyakio Mathenge who is turning 7 years old. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyan gospel artiste Wahu has penned a sweet birthday message to her daughter Nyakio Mathenge as she turns 7 years old.

In the message posted on her Instagram page, Wahu reminded her daughter of how much she has brightened her life.

“Nyakio you brighten up our family & colour our lives just by being who you are 🥰🥰🥰 @namelesskenya @tumi.mathenge and I love you so so so much! Never forget that my little ray of sunshine. Fam please please join me in wishing Miss Nyakio a happy 7th birthday!,” Wahu wrote.

Celebrity couple Wahu and Nameless have an older daughter, Tumiso Mathenge, who was born on August 1, 2006.

Seven years later, the couple was once again blessed with another daughter, Nyakio, who was born on August 9, 2013.

Wahu’s followers joined her in wishing Nyakio a happy 7th birthday.

“Happiest birthday princess may God’s favour always shine upon ur life n the blessed family,” carol.karanja posted.

“Happy Birthday Little Princess. Wishing you God’s Blessings as you start another year. ❤️❤️,” karimirachel commented.

“Happy birthday princess nyaky to many more full of God’s favor and blessings 😘,” aliciaahawo wrote.

“Wow 🔥. I thank God for her. Happiest birthday Nyakio to many more years ❤. Blessing 🙏,” shi_wa_jayne said.

“Happy birthday cutie… our moods moods queen. Tunakupenda Sanaa,” makenakenya posted.