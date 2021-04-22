Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

ChillaxHashtag

Wahu, Nameless celebrate their house help of 8 years – VIDEO

By Chad Kitundu April 22nd, 2021 1 min read

Celebrated musical couple Nameless, real name David Mathenge, and Wahu Kagwi have for the first time introduced their house help to netizens.

The mother of two showed off her house help, Esther, who has been with them for almost a decade and become a part of their family.

Related Stories

On Instagram, Wahu posted a video of a jovial Esther enjoying a moment with Nameless while dancing to the couple’s new song Teamo, saying she had worked for them for eight years.

“It’s Esther’s smile for me!! She’s been helping us at home for the last 8 years and is part of our family,” the Sweet Love hit singer posted accompanied by the video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wahu (@wahukagwi)

The couple is one of the most loved, celebrated and emulated in the Showbiz industry and inspires many young marriage couples.

Nameless and Wahu have been together for 15 years, and are blessed with two beautiful daughters, Tumiso, aged 14 and seven-year-old Nyakio.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Elsa Majimbo offering ‘confidence course’ for...