Wahu: I’m still saved





“I mean I have been married for 15 years, it wouldn’t be wrong for me to sing about my journey?”

These are words from veteran singer Wahu Kagwi who recently dropped her latest jam ‘This Love Ya Wahu’.

The born-again songbird dropped the song a week ago on the same day her husband singer Nameless dropped his ‘This Love ya Nameless’.

The couples dropped the songs ahead of Valentines weekend to celebrate their journey of love.

However, it’s Wahu’s jam that has caused tongues to wangle on social media streets with many accusing her of backsliding three years after ditching secular music for gospel.

With the trolls getting louder, the mother of two has decided to break her silence criticizing all her online bullies questioning her faith in Christ.

“I’m still here with my Jesus. If people see the song and start assuming that I’m backsliding, it’s okay,” she said.

“Anybody can think whatever, I don’t really care much but for me, I’m all about creating positive content and happy content. I have seen people asking what is going on and I’m like you know what, I still love Jesus, I want to sing about Jesus. I want to sing about love, sometimes I want to do worship. Sometimes I want to sing about love. I mean I have been married for 15 years, wouldn’t be wrong for me to sing about my journey?” Wahu wondered.

Interestingly the buzz around the song has seen it amass over 700k views on Youtube compared to her husband’s over 400K despite being released on the same day.

Wahu and Nameless have been an item for 21 years having started their love affair as students at the University of Nairobi.