Wahu arrested and charged with driving without valid driver’s licence

Kenyan gospel singer Wahu Kagwi was on Thursday morning charged in court on four counts of traffic offences.

Wahu was taken into custody on Wednesday morning for driving on a public road without a valid driver’s license and for driving on a public road without carrying a driver’s license.

According to the charge sheet, the two offences were contrary to Section 30(1) as read with Section 37(1) of the Traffic Act Cap 403 Laws of Kenya.

She was charged with causing obstruction contrary to Section 53(1) as read with Section 53(4)(a) of the Traffic Act Cap 403 Laws of Kenya and dangerous overtaking contrary to Rule 73(4) of the Traffic Rules Cap 403 Laws of Kenya.

The court was told that at the time she committed the offence, Wahu was driving a Mercedes Benz (registration no. KBZ 440L).

She was arrested on Wednesday morning along Ring Road in Kileleshwa at around 10am.

She denied all the charges before the Milimani Law Courts and was released on a cash bail of Sh15,000 by Senior Resident Magistrate Elector Riani.