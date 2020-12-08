Waah: Why Diamond is wowed by Uhuru





Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz is an elated musician and could not hide his excitement on Monday.

This is after a video emerged of President Uhuru Kenyatta dancing to his latest hit single ‘Waah’ and this made Bongo star to start singing praises directed at the Kenyan head of state.

The president was on Monday attending the launch of the ‘Kenya ni Mimi’ youth dialogue initiative at the Bomas of Kenya and the master of ceremony asked him to join him in a dance.

The song selected for the session happened to be the new hit by Diamond Platnumz and Congolese megastar Koffi Olomide.

Diamond later, in an Instagram post, expressed his delight at the high-profile fan of his music.

“Thank you so Much Mr President UHURU KENYATA and the whole Kenya for the Love…Seeing our leaders supporting our Work, means a lot to us…. and not only as Musicians but the African youth🙏🏼 #WAAH! ft @koffiolomide_officiel Link in BIO!” wrote Diamond Platnumz.

The song Waah was released one week ago and by Monday it had already attracted more than 9.7 million views.

Watch the video of President Kenyatta jamming to the song below: