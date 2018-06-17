Gracious Amani in the studio. PHOTO | THOMAS MATIKO

Kenyan songstress Vivian Wambui, better known as Vivian, has hit the studio with the 13-year-old Githurai girl who warmed hearts with a melodious rendition of Alicia Keys’ hit song Girl on Fire.

The young girl, identified as Gracious Amani, left the internet in awe after the video of her brief act went viral.

Among the many people who were dazzled by her melodious voice was the Chum Chum singer Vivian who together with her manager and fiancé Sam West went looking for the young talent.

RELATED STORY:

This Githurai girl is really on fire with Alicia Keys’ ‘Girl on fire’ rendition – VIDEO

Singer Vivian ties the knot in beautiful traditional wedding – VIDEO

Vivian and Sam managed to trace Gracious and they have since been spending time in the studio recording a new song.

According to Sam, the Vivian plans to mentor the young girl who has shown interest in getting into music.

“They are recording a song together then they will shoot a video for the same. The girl has shown interest in music and Vivian is more than willing to mentor her through her musical career,” said Sam who added that he’s also in talks with the girl’s father to manage her musically.